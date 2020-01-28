Botswana: Government Considers Engagement of Private Doctors

27 January 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Goweditswe Kome

Francistown — The Assistant Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Development Mr Billy Buti says due to shortage of doctors government is considering engaging private practitioners to fill the gap.

Addressing residents of Area S and Ntshe Ward in Francistown West Constituency, Mr Buti who is also the Member of Parliament for Francistown East further said it was the duty of the nurses to look for drugs elsewhere when their clinics had no drugs instead of patients going around looking for them in other clinics.

Mr Buti also told residents that washing machines at Nyangabgwe Referral hospital had broken down hence the hospital was being assisted from Selide Phikwe.

He said Nyangabgwe hospital experienced shortage of blankets and sheets because the hospital was using the laundry machine that was at Selebi Phikwe.

He said that the Selibe Phikwe facility was overwhelmed as it catered for Bobirwa and other hospitals in the central region.

On education, Mr Buti said teachers, parents and students should form a united force for the success of education, adding that deserving teachers should be promoted to enhance performance. He said those seeking transfers be allowed to go because unnecessary refusal could lead to teachers not performing well.

Mr Buti further suggested that the duties of directors be decentralised and moved to districts. He said the government had decided to consider drought as a permanent issue that would need to be included in annual budgets.

Regarding the Youth Development Fund (YDF), he said government had identified some gaps that would have to be rectified in order to improve the lives of the youth.

"Youth say that the regulations and forms are not user friendly," he said, adding that the request was that the fund be extended to the youth who were working.

For their part, residents said there were no plots where the youth could start their businesses.

Residents complained that it was not only shortage of blankets at Nyangabgwe hospital as those available were old, tattered and also curtains that separate hospital beds and patients were old or not enough.

Ward Development Committee (WDC) Chairperson for Area S and Ntshe Ward Ms Emma Moatswi said that the project for multipurpose hall which was started in 2017/18 had now stagnated. Ms Moatswi said the daycare center and building of other classes were completed but the WDC rejected construction of the wall for the multipurpose hall as it was not according to specifications.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.