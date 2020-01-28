Gambia: 137 Protesters Arrested in Violent Clashes

Photo: O Wally/Deutsche Welle
Protests against Gambian president Adama Barrow.
27 January 2020
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Reports of three people killed, while two radio stations taken off air

"Yesterday's crackdown on protesters had alarming echoes of Gambia's brutal past" - Marta Colomer

The Gambian authorities have arrested 137 people and suspended two radio stations following clashes between security forces and protesters in the country yesterday.

Violence erupted in the outskirts of the Gambian capital Banjul, where activists from "Three Years Jotna movement" (Three Years Enough) had planned a peaceful protest calling for President Adama Barrow to step down after three years in office.

The security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters who responded by throwing stones. Authorities also banned the "Three Years Jotna movement" and arrested its leader.

Medical officials have reported that three people were killed, and many others injured. The authorities claimed there were no fatalities.

Marta Colomer, Amnesty International's Acting Deputy Director for West and Central Africa, said:

"Yesterday's crackdown on protesters had alarming echoes of Gambia's brutal past.

"There have been some significant improvements in the country's human rights record since President Adama Barrow came to power, but the use of excessive force by security forces to disperse protesters risks fuelling tensions and steering Gambia back to dark days of repression.

"The authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those detained for exercising their right to peaceful protest. We also call on them to reopen the radio stations they closed, and release the journalists detained.

"President Adama Barrow must not forget his significant promises to improve Gambia's human rights situation. He must ensure that journalists are able to carry out their work without fear of reprisal, and immediately lift the ban imposed on civil society organisations."

Clashes

"Three Years Jotna movement" planned a protest against President Barrow's decision to stay in office for five years. When he took office in 2017, Barrow pledged to step down after three.

The protest was at first authorised but later banned. According to reports, the demonstration turned violent when protesters tried to get closer to the city centre.

The authorities announced the suspension of two radio stations - Brikama-based Home Digital FM and Tallinding Kunjang-based King FM - pending the outcome of police investigations into alleged license violations. The Government claimed that the "two FM stations have demonstrated notoriety for peddling incendiary messages and allowing their media to be used as platforms for inciting violence, fear-mongering and live broadcasts urging Gambians to join Jotna demonstrators all calculated to threaten the security and safety of The Gambia".

Read the original article on AI London.

More on This
Gambia President's Term Change Leads to Protests, Loss of Life
Protesters Demand that Gambia's President Barrow Step Down
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AI London

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.