Gambia: Mass Arrests Risk Fuelling Tensions

In response to the arrest of 137 protesters following clashes with security forces in Gambia yesterday, Amnesty International's Acting Deputy Regional Director for West and Central, Marta Colomer, said:"Yesterday's crackdown on protesters had alarming echoes of Gambia's brutal past.

There have been some significant improvements in the country's human rights record sincePresident Adama Barrow came to power, but the use of excessive force by security forces to disperse protesters risks fuelling tensions and steering Gambia back to dark days of repression.

"No one should face arrest simply for exercising their human rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all those detained for exercising their right to peaceful protest. We also call on them to reopen the radio stations which they closed and release the journalists detained. Any attack on media freedom should end.

"President Adama Barrow must not forget his significant promises to improve the Gambia's human rights situation. He must ensure that journalists are able to carry out their work without fear of reprisal and immediately lift the ban imposed on civil society organizations."

Background

Yesterday, clashes erupted in the outskirts of Gambian capital Banjul where activists from "Three Years Jotna movement" (Three Years Enough) had planned a peaceful protest against President Adama Barrow's decision to stay in office for five years. When he took office in 2017, Barrow pledged to step down after three.

The protest, which was first authorized, was later banned. It turned violent when demonstrators tried to change their itinerary to get closer to the city centre according to reports. The security forces then used tear gas to disperse protesters who responded by throwing stones.

A statement issued late yesterday by a government spokesperson confirmed the arrest of 137 protesters including the leader of the "Three Years Jotna movement".

Authorities also banned the "Three Years Jotna movement", which they say is not legally registered. They also announced the suspension of two radio FM stations - Brikama-based Home Digital FM and Tallinding Kunjang-based King FM radio stations - pending the outcome of police investigations into alleged license violations. The Government claimed that the "two FM stations have demonstrated notoriety for peddling incendiary messages and allowing their media to be used as platforms for inciting violence, fear-mongering and live broadcasts urging Gambians to join Jotna demonstrators all calculated to threaten the security and safety of The Gambia."

During a meeting with President Adama Barrow in the capital Banjul in May 2019, Amnesty International delegates noted the major progress made in the two years since his inauguration but drew attention to serious human rights violations in Gambia which still need to be addressed urgently.