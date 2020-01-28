Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms His Support to Programs of Ministry of Religious Affairs

27 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has affirmed the council's support to the plans and programs of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments.

During his meeting at the Republican Palace Monday with the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasr-Eddin Mufreh, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan was informed on the programs of the ministry for realizing peace and development in the country as well as the programs for the training and qualification of Imams and preachers for boosting the peace process and solving the community issues.

He also got acquainted with the ministry's plans in adoption of moderation, combating extremism, terrorism and the hatred address through the different Da'awa platforms.

In a press statement, the Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments said that the transitional government is working in harmony between the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers, explaining that he also informed the Sovereign Council's President on the outcome of the Workshop for Training and Imams and Preachers at the level of the three states of east Sudan, which was held lately in Port-Sudan for boosting stability and affirming importance of the transitional period for achieving peace, patching up the rift in the social fabric and realizing social development.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

