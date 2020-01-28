Sudan: Al-Burhan Awards Nilain Order to South Sudan Ambassador

Khartoum — The President of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has awarded the Nelein Order (First Class) to the Ambassador of South Sudan State to Khartoum, Mayan Dut, in recognition of his effort in consolidating the bilateral relations.

Dut stated to press after his meeting with Al-Burhan, on occasion of the expiry of his assignment to Sudan, that they discussed the bilateral relations and the developments in Abyei which were given concern by the leaders in the two countries.

He praised progress of the relations between two countries, affirming the keenness of his country to push ahead its relations with Sudan to the level of four freedoms.

Dut has appreciated the great cooperation accorded to him by the people and government of Sudan and facilitating his mission in Sudan, hoping that peace and stability will prevail in Sudan.