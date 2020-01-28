Sudan: East Track Committee Holds Meeting

27 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The East track committee held a meeting Monday at the Republican Palace with participation of the government delegation for the negotiations, headed by Sovereign Council member, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi.

The government delegation's member and Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance, Mekki Mirghani, explained that the meeting reviewed the negotiation position following the signing of the framework agreement with the North track and the SPLM-N - Malik Aggar faction.

The meeting has focused on arrangements related to coming round of talks, scheduled for next week, with the Revolutionary Front in Darfur and the East track.

He added that the negotiation position of the East track will be determined before departure of the delegation to Juba next week to resume the negotiation with the remaining tracks.

