Sudan: Sovereignty Council Supports Ministry of Religious Affairs

Khartoum — President of the Sovereignty Council First Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed the Council support to programs and plans of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments to implement requirements of the transitional period.

Al-Burhan, receiving Minister of Religious Affairs, Nasr-Eddin Mufarah in the Republican Palace Monday, got acquainted with programs implemented by the Ministry within framework of achievement of peace and development in the country in addition to training programs on qualifying imams and preachers for boosting peace and addressing issues of the society as well as adopting moderation and combating extremism, terrorism and hate speech through various dawa forums.

The Minister said in a press statement that he briefed the President of the Sovereignty Council on outcome of Imams and Preachers Training Workshop at level of East Sudan States which was held in Port Sudan with the aim of boosting stability and social fabric.