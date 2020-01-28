Sudan: Ayesha Stresses Importance of Fighting Corruption

27 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, Ayesha Musa, has stressed the importance of fighting corruption and the corrupts and implementing the principles of the December Revolution of freedom, peace and justice.

Addressing the International Seminar on Integrity and the Combat of Corruption at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum on Monday, Ayesha affirmed the importance of existence of efficient monitory organs, the combat of corruption and reactivation of the honesty and transparency mechanisms at all the state's institutions.

She pointed out that time has come to eradicate nepotism and corruption that prevailed in Sudan during the past 30 years via the laws.

She added that the delay in establishing a body to implement the principles of integrity and the combat of corruption would pave the way for larger practicing of corruption, pledging to sponsor all the programs for fighting corruption.

