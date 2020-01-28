Sudan: National Strategy Established to Combat Corruption - Auditor General

27 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — National Auditor General AL Tahir Abdel- Gayoum has announced establishment of new Integrity system and national strategy for combating corruption in the country.

This strategy comes in response to the recommendations adopted at the international seminar for integrity and combating corruption organized by National Auditing Chamber (NAC) under patronage of Sovereign Council member Aayesha Musa and partnership of Afro-Saay and German International Cooperation Agency, AL Tahir has said.

He affirmed in his address before the seminar that the NAC bears the responsibility, the accountability and the control of all the state's sectors in order to strengthening and establishing good governance as model to be followed by others.

Moreover, AL Tahir called for the importance of new agendas in Sudan to achieve glorious future in Africa through partnerships, raising of awareness and establishing internal control mechanisms to protect the state's institutions.

