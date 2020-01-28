Sudan: Sovereign Council Affirms Supporting Ministry of Religious Affairs' Program

27 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Transitional Sovereign Council President Lt. (Gen) Abdel Fattah Al Burhan affirmed supporting the programs of Ministry of Religious affairs and Endowment suggested for interim period.

The minister of religious affairs and endowment Nasreddin Mufarah briefed the president AL Burhan in a meeting at republican palace Monday on the program implemented by the ministry in the context of bringing about peace and achieving sustainable development.

Moreover, the minister highlighted his ministry's training programs targeted Imams and preachers in order to strengthening peace process and solving issues relevance to the society, besides following a moderate concept and fighting of terrorism.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.