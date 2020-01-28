Sudan: Sovereign Council Affirms Supporting Ministry of Religious Affairs' Program

Khartoum — Transitional Sovereign Council President Lt. (Gen) Abdel Fattah Al Burhan affirmed supporting the programs of Ministry of Religious affairs and Endowment suggested for interim period.

The minister of religious affairs and endowment Nasreddin Mufarah briefed the president AL Burhan in a meeting at republican palace Monday on the program implemented by the ministry in the context of bringing about peace and achieving sustainable development.

Moreover, the minister highlighted his ministry's training programs targeted Imams and preachers in order to strengthening peace process and solving issues relevance to the society, besides following a moderate concept and fighting of terrorism.