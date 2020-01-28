Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Credentials of New South Sudan Ambassador

The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Monday received a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan to Khartoum, Kaw Nik Mbeir.

The ambassador expressed his pleasure to be the ambassador of his country to Sudan, stating that he will do his best to strengthen further the relations between the two countries.

He said that South Sudan will work to enhance its cooperation with Sudan in several fields, especially that there are great cooperation opportunities in the political and development fields in the two countries.

The ةThe minister has praised the eternal relations between the two peoples, indicating that she is looking forward to discussing the promotion of relations between Sudan and South Sudan and the cooperation to solve common problems and to achieve stability, peace and sustainable development.

She wished the ambassador a fruitful period of work in Sudan, affirming her ministry's pledge to facilitate the mission of the ambassador in Sudan.