Liberia: Indian Consulate Celebrates Republic Day

The Indian Consulate near Monrovia has observed India's 71st Republic Day here, as Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva, the country's Honorary Consul General to Liberia announces that a charitable clinic will soon start rendering services to the public in Gardnerville on a charitable basis.

"I urge every Indian here to take benefit of it; not only Indians, all my Liberian brothers and sisters should take benefit of it. An Indian team of doctors will be serving them, the society and mainly the people of Liberia," he says amidst applause.

Addressing the Indian community at the Consulate on Sunday, 26 January up Mamba Point, Mr. Sachdeva says the charitable clinic will commence service in commemoration of India's 71st Republic Day.

He says there are Indian doctors in town, and in the next two weeks the clinic will be commencing services to Indians and Liberians in Gardnerville.According to Mr. Sachdeva, India gained independence in 1947, following which a Constitutional Assembly was constituted that drafted India's Constitution which came into effect on 26 January 1950.

On separate days, India celebrates these two days - the Day of Independence and the day its Constitution came into effect.

He expresses special appreciation to his team at the consulate for their support and hard work in making the observation of the day successful.

During the program, Mr. Sachdeva read an address earlier delivered by the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind to the Indian community here, indicating that the president had interacted with some achievers who have done commendable work in various fields.

According to the address, the Indians, working silently have made immense contributions to various fields including science and innovation, sports, farming and afforestation, women and child empowerment, education, healthcare, revival of old art forms and providing food and nutrition to the needy.

"For example, Sushri Aarifa Jan has revived the Numdha handicrafts in Jammu & Kashmir; Sushri Ratnawali Kottapalli has been serving patients suffering from thalassemia in Telangana; Shrimati Devaki Amma has developed forest wealth through her individual efforts in Kerala; Shri Jamkhojang Missao has improved the lives of many people through his community development efforts in Manjpur ... ," he notes.

Further, Mr. Sachdeva says Shri Babar Ali has been providing education to underprivileged children in West Bengal since his childhood.

"There are numerous such examples, I have mentioned only a few of them. They exemplify that ordinary people can make extraordinary contributions," he continues.

Additionally, Mr. Sachdeva says there are a large number of voluntary organizations too who have been contributing to the project of nation - building, and complementing the initiatives of government.Mr. Sachdeva indicates that the Indian President cites the diaspora as another source of India's pride.

"During my visits abroad, I have observed that Indians have not only brought prosperity to their adopted lands, they have also enhanced India's image before the world community. Many of them have made great contributions in a wide variety of endeavors," the Indian President's statement says.

According to him, there is a consistent effort by the Indian Government to ensure overall development of each and every part of the country - be it Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, the states in the North-East or the Islands in the Indian Ocean.