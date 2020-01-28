Zimbabwe: Govt Promotes Tobacco Woodlots

Government has launched the Tobacco Wood Energy Programme (TWEP) designed to provide woodlots for tobacco curing and avert further depletion of forests on farms.

TWEP was launched by Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu last Friday in Chikukwa Village, Ward 9, Mazowe District.

About 3 000 trees were planted in a grazing area known as "Bani raMudzonga" to create woodlots for use by tobacco farmers.

Mr John Mudzonga is Councillor for Ward 9.

He is also Mazowe Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson.

Mashonaland Central Province is the second biggest tobacco producer in the country. However, 40 113 hectares of forests are destroyed every year, to cure tobacco, against a tree planting rate of 3 000 hectares.

The programme is supported by Government through money deducted from tobacco sales every year.

The Fund was set up in 2015.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Monica Mavhunga, Minister Ndlovu said the programme will ensure that tobacco farmers meet their wood energy requirements for sustainable tobacco curing.

"We have observed the rampant cutting of indigenous trees for tobacco curing. Woodlots of fast-growing tree species will substitute the use of indigenous trees for tobacco curing," he said.

"The gap between forest loss and replacement is too huge to ignore, the province can easily turn into a desert."

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe was not spared from the devastating effects of climate change, which have a negative bearing on the vitality of forests.

Tobacco farmers are compelled to grow trees that they will harvest at maturity, for tobacco curing.

"Re-vegetating our country is everyone's responsibility, not the Government alone. I commend the role played by tobacco merchant companies under Sustainable Afforestation Association.

"There is no doubt that these efforts will go a long way in conserving our indigenous trees," said Minister Ndlovu.

Forestry Commission acting general manager Mr Stephen Zingwena said Mazowe RDC has a budget for tree maintenance and planting.

"Mazowe RDC contributed $10 000 towards the woodlot. We started with Mashonaland Central and we will launch the same programme in Mashonaland West, East and Manicaland (provinces)," said Mr Zingwena.

Chief Chiweshe said the programme will result in the protection forests.

Mazowe Central MP Sydney Chidamba, Chief Negomo and Matope, were among senior officials that attended the event.