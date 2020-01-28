Gambia: President Erdogan - Trade Volume Increased to U.S.$55 Million

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said that in 2019, the volume of trade between Turkey and Banjul has increased to 55 million dollars.

President Erdogan said this yesterday at the State House in Banjul as part of his ongoing state visit to the Gambia, during a press briefing with journalists from Banjul and Istanbul.

He reiterated that during President Barrow's visit to Turkey, they have agreed to deepen relations across all areas and the two states have taken concrete steps towards the realisation of the agreement.

Under this framework, Erdogan said they have expedited the opening of the Turkish Airline before the end of 2018, as well as the opening of TIKA- Banjul Program Coordination Office in the Gambia.

He said: "During our meeting today, we exchanged views on how we can further develop ties between the two nations. We are pleased that Gambia was on the scope of the OIC and I sincerely thank the Gambia for taking the case of the atrocities perpetrated against our Rohingya brothers and sisters to the international court of justice in the name of OIC".

President Barrow, noted Erdogan's visit is to further strengthen relations between Istanbul and Banjul for the mutual benefit of both nations and cooperation has over the years been established and that the Gambia has received numerous support from Turkey, in the vital sectors of the economy.

He hailed the Republic of Turkey for the solid support it has demonstrated to the transitional program of the Gambia notably the US$ 17 million military support Turkey has given to the Gambia.

He said: "My government has also gained support to build the capacity of 500 security officers on peace keeping. Turkey's pivotal role in supporting and sharing expertise with The Gambia, for the hosting of the OIC Summit and other worthy gains towards the development of the Gambia are highly appreciated".

He added: "with the formation of the joint economic commission between our two countries, trade and investment matters hold a flagship position within our cooperation and this is vital for the private sectors of the two nations".