Gambia: President Erdogan - Trade Volume Increased to U.S.$55 Million

27 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said that in 2019, the volume of trade between Turkey and Banjul has increased to 55 million dollars.

President Erdogan said this yesterday at the State House in Banjul as part of his ongoing state visit to the Gambia, during a press briefing with journalists from Banjul and Istanbul.

He reiterated that during President Barrow's visit to Turkey, they have agreed to deepen relations across all areas and the two states have taken concrete steps towards the realisation of the agreement.

Under this framework, Erdogan said they have expedited the opening of the Turkish Airline before the end of 2018, as well as the opening of TIKA- Banjul Program Coordination Office in the Gambia.

He said: "During our meeting today, we exchanged views on how we can further develop ties between the two nations. We are pleased that Gambia was on the scope of the OIC and I sincerely thank the Gambia for taking the case of the atrocities perpetrated against our Rohingya brothers and sisters to the international court of justice in the name of OIC".

President Barrow, noted Erdogan's visit is to further strengthen relations between Istanbul and Banjul for the mutual benefit of both nations and cooperation has over the years been established and that the Gambia has received numerous support from Turkey, in the vital sectors of the economy.

He hailed the Republic of Turkey for the solid support it has demonstrated to the transitional program of the Gambia notably the US$ 17 million military support Turkey has given to the Gambia.

He said: "My government has also gained support to build the capacity of 500 security officers on peace keeping. Turkey's pivotal role in supporting and sharing expertise with The Gambia, for the hosting of the OIC Summit and other worthy gains towards the development of the Gambia are highly appreciated".

He added: "with the formation of the joint economic commission between our two countries, trade and investment matters hold a flagship position within our cooperation and this is vital for the private sectors of the two nations".

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.