Gambia: Gamtel Looking to Extend Fragile Lead Today

Gamtel are out today looking to extend their lead after slaloming past Brikama United last weekend.

It took a lone goal to help them settled what was a scintillating fixture against the West Coast Region-based giants doubling as league champions.

The victory had the telecom outfit bagging a combined thirteen points, one ahead of nemesis Real de Banjul who today takes on Waa Banjul in in an intriguing capital war.

The swing, according to pundits, could go either side including the standings in the table summit with just a margin between the trilogy of Real de Banjul, Waa Banjul and Gamtel.

Gamtel face Fortune FC today.

The tie between Wallidan and Elite United was decimated by Sunday's anti-government violent demonstration.