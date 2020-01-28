Gambia: Gamtel Looking to Extend Fragile Lead Today

28 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gamtel are out today looking to extend their lead after slaloming past Brikama United last weekend.

It took a lone goal to help them settled what was a scintillating fixture against the West Coast Region-based giants doubling as league champions.

The victory had the telecom outfit bagging a combined thirteen points, one ahead of nemesis Real de Banjul who today takes on Waa Banjul in in an intriguing capital war.

The swing, according to pundits, could go either side including the standings in the table summit with just a margin between the trilogy of Real de Banjul, Waa Banjul and Gamtel.

Gamtel face Fortune FC today.

The tie between Wallidan and Elite United was decimated by Sunday's anti-government violent demonstration.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.