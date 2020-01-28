Gambia: Trapped At Anderlecht, Oostend Offer Gambia's Sanneh Escape Route

28 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Lowly KV Oostende have voiced willingness to offer a trapped Bubacarr Sanneh an escape route, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The centre-back is a surplus to requirements at Anderlecht under Vincent Kompany and added to his bulky situation is his failure to get regular playing minute which precipitated abortion of his loan at Turkish Super Lig outfit Gotzepe.

As per mandatory contract clauses, Sanneh is back at Anderlecht but is considered peripheral in the current team and hence has not been fielded as his representatives' iron out another loan move for him.

Brondby including his former club Midtjyland -both from Denmark's Premier League - have shown interest particularly the former but the wages the Gambian is on forced the sides to give any recruitment of the West African a rethink.

An expensive buy last year, Anderlecht appear to be counting losses on him but are willing to have the 25-year-old shipped out on loan again in the hope to rekindle his fading form.

KV Oosteende are the sole side this minute willing to chance on the Scorpion with talks already reported to be at an advanced stage.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Soccer
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.