Gambia: Violent Clashes Between 3 Years Jotna Concerned Citizens and the Police Intervention Unit On 26th January 2020

Photo: O Wally/Deutsche Welle
Protests against Gambian president Adama Barrow.
27 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The NHRC received with great concern news of violent clashes between members of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) and 3 Years Jotna Concerned Citizens on Sunday 26th January 2020.

The NHRC is informed that a number of protestors and PIU officials were injured, 137 arrested and the operational license of two FM radio Stations suspended.

The NHRC in its Press Release dated 14th January, 2020, following two meetings with executive members of the 3 Year Jotna Concerned Citizens and the Inspector General of Police and some members of his senior team on January 9th, expressed its concern regarding the tension that was already brewing between the two bodies.

Unfortunately, the incident on the 26th January confirmed the fears raised by the NHRC, that if the misunderstanding was not addressed, it may lead to public order.

Violence of this nature must be avoided at all cost. The NHRC stands by its statement published on 14th January 2020 and indulges both the law enforcement agencies, the 3 years Jotna Concerned Citizens and any other entity to exercise restraint and abide by the law.

In this regard, the NHRC is requesting that all those who are arrested are accorded due process as stipulated under Sections 17 and 19 of the 1997 Constitution; those injured are afforded the right medical treatment; and that the government reconsiders its decision to suspend the licences of Brikama-based Home Digital FM and Tallinding Kunjang-based King FM radio stations.

The NHRC reiterates that as a nation, everybody abides by the rule of law and due process to prevent anarchy and lawlessness in the country. The NHRC also reminds the State and its agents that they are the primary duty bearers who have the obligation to respect, protect and fulfil the fundamental rights of everyone living within its jurisdiction. Everyone also has the responsibility to build a peaceful and prosperous Gambia where human rights are respected and enjoyed by everyone.

The NHRC will closely monitor the situation to ensure that human rights standards are observed and maintained.

National Human Rights Commission

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

More on This
Gambia President's Term Change Leads to Protests, Loss of Life
Protesters Demand that Gambia's President Barrow Step Down
Thousands March for Former Gambian President's Return
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.