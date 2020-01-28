Liberia Football Association Certificate 44 New Referees

27 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Forty-four persons have been certified as referees following the end of a beginners' course conducted by the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

The course took place at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) from January 23 to 26, 2020.

Speaking at the closing program, LFA President Mustapha Raji thanked the participants, especially those from the leeward counties, for responding to the call for application.

"I want to thank all of you for dedicating your time to this course. It is now left with you to implement what you have learned. We will be counting on you for your national domestic youth league," Raji said.

The LFA president, however, challenged the beginner-referees to show passion and dedicate time if they want to succeed.

Raji thanked the Liberia Football Referees Association (LiFRA) for their continuous development of referees across the country.

He also praised LFA director of referees Ebenezer Stanley Konah for being the first director to develop his plans of action for 2020.

"I will like to encourage all Liberians to join the referee family. I also want to encourage the three females, who signed-up to this course, to emulate the footsteps of Sylvina Garnett, who is a Fifa-badged referee today. To be a referee is to know the laws of the game and to be quick and fast in precise decision making. There will be more local and international trainings to build your capacity.

"This training is intended to make you to know the challenges involved in being a referee. We want you to utilize the best of the training given you. We will depend on you for our under-15 and under-17 youth domestic leagues," Raji said.

They were selected from Montserrado, Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Margibi and Grand Bassa Counties.

Emry Berrian was the only candidate from Grand Bassa County while Donna B. Boyou, F. Rhoda Menyen and Alvin Dekpah came from Nimba County.

Francis R. Kofi and Thomas A. McGill were selected from Grand Cape Mount County and Emmanuel S. Glay, Emmanuel S. James and Arthur Gaye came from Grand Gedeh County.

Lovetee L. Sector, George S. Kardar and Anthony M. Momo, II came from Margibi County.

Those from Montserrado County were H. Woodrow Wilson, Abraham C. Smith, Roger S. Sesay, Samuel Davis, Momodu Kiazolu, Mustapha Bah, Mohammed S. Bah, Edike Stanley, Emmett Tarpeh, Papee Johnson, Johineo B. Morris, Joseph M. Tweh, Stephen N. Tweh, Eugene Tweh, Emmanuel Diggs, Emmanuel U. Johnson, Charles S. Musa, Jr., Dalinton Saye, Patrick Benson, Jenneh Sayway, Mohammed A. Z. Kwesi, Andrew F. Tamba, Jr., Raymond B. Sieh, Sackor F. Mason, Washington Clarke, Weegie G. Mulbah, Daniel D. Wonsiah, Princeton Kehzie, Victor T. Kpokeman, Daniel N. Dennis, Emmanuel Diggs and Franklin Sackey.

