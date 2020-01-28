Liberia/Niger: Liberia U-17 Qualify Over Niger 9-0 On Aggregate

27 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia walloped Niger 5-0 in a 2020 Fifa women's under-17 World Cup qualifier at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché in Niamey on Sunday, January 26.

Mamie Kallon scored twice and there was one each for Blessing Kieh, Melissa Gebah and Decontee Jackson.

The cold weather on arrival and on training days and a terrible sun on the match day did little to dampen a resilient Liberian side, who triumphed 9-0 on aggregate.

World Girls striker Kallon, who got the curtain raiser at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia on 12 January, opened the score again in the 39th minute.

Gebah, another striker from World Girls, doubled Liberia's advantage in the 58th minute before Kallon got her brace five minutes from time.

Kieh, who scored a hat-trick in Monrovia, put her name once again on the score sheet in the 89th minute and Jackson sealed the win in the 92nd minute.

It was an emphatic win from Liberia, who is making its debut in the competition.

Head coach Jenkins Doe made a change to the squad that started the 4-0 victory from the first leg at the ATS.

It was a like for like as World Girls striker Gebah replaced Zeta Kromah of Monrovia Football Academy.

Next-up for Liberia is Ghana, who they will meet on the weekends of 28 February to 1 March and 13-15 March.

Match officials:

Referee: Mireille Kajinha (DR Congo)

Assistant #1: Marthe SakoBo (DR Congo)

Assistant #2: Bijou Mayinha (DR Congo)

Fourth official: Ayom Carine (DR Congo)

Commissioner: Achta Tchala Belde (Chad)

Referee assessor: Fadouma Diah (Senegal)

