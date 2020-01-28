South Africa: CSA Names Invitation Xi Squad for England Warm-Ups

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named the SA Invitation XI squad to play England in two one-day tour matches at Boland Park, Paarl, on Friday and Saturday of this week.

The team consists of senior provincial players as franchise players are involved in Momentum One-Day Cup matches which start this weekend.

The ODI Series between England and the Proteas starts at Newlands next Tuesday, February 4.

SA Invitation XI squad:

Jacques Snyman (Northern Cape), Sizwe Masondo (Easterns), Kabelo Sekhukhune (Easterns), Jean du Plessis (SWD), Qaasim Adams (WP), Jesse Christensen (WP), Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape), Garnett Tarr (Northern Cape), Andile Mokgakane (KZN), Imraan Manack (Easterns), Smangaliso Nhlebela (KZN), Stefan Tait (SWD), Justin Dill (WP).

Source: Sport24