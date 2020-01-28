South Africa: CSA Names Invitation Xi Squad for England Warm-Ups

28 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named the SA Invitation XI squad to play England in two one-day tour matches at Boland Park, Paarl, on Friday and Saturday of this week.

The team consists of senior provincial players as franchise players are involved in Momentum One-Day Cup matches which start this weekend.

The ODI Series between England and the Proteas starts at Newlands next Tuesday, February 4.

SA Invitation XI squad:

Jacques Snyman (Northern Cape), Sizwe Masondo (Easterns), Kabelo Sekhukhune (Easterns), Jean du Plessis (SWD), Qaasim Adams (WP), Jesse Christensen (WP), Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape), Garnett Tarr (Northern Cape), Andile Mokgakane (KZN), Imraan Manack (Easterns), Smangaliso Nhlebela (KZN), Stefan Tait (SWD), Justin Dill (WP).

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.