Somalia: Al Shabaab Capture Far Libah Area From Pro-Government Ma'awisley Militia in Hiiraan Region

The militant group Al-Shabaab has taken control of Far Libah area, about 45 kilometers from Beledwenye, the capital of the Hiiraan region, central Somalia.

The terrorists captured the town after brief clashes with a pro-government vigilante group known as Ma'awisley, who retreated to the outskirts of the town.

Intelligence shows that tensions are high in the area as the two opposing sides face each other on the outskirts of the town. It is the first time in at least five years that the town has fallen in Al-Shabaab's hands. Reports also indicate that reinforcements from government forces are expected to arrive in the area to support the Ma'awisley group.

Al Shabaab has been stepping up its efforts to recapture strategic towns and routes in Somalia to facilitate its activity central and southern Somalia where there is a heavy presence of the Islamic group affiliated to al Qaeda.