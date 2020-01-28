Somalia: The U.S. and Somalia Announce a New Effort to Promote Youth Workforce Development

28 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

During the Somalia Youth Investment Expo, U.S. Ambassador Donald Y. Yamamoto joined H.E. Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire announced a new joint effort to support young entrepreneurs and innovators to contribute to Somalia's stability and prosperity through employment, skills development, and entrepreneurship. This new effort will be implemented through the existing USAID-funded Growth, Enterprise, Employment and Livelihoods Program (GEEL). GEEL harnesses the dynamism of Somalia's private sector for growth, employment, and poverty reduction, and will now include specific commitments to support youth-owned businesses and facilitate investments by Somali banks and microfinance institutions. "Somali youth often face a range of challenges to their economic success," said PM Khaire. "But Somali youth are also some of the most motivated, resourceful, business savvy, and resilient contributors to our economy. The initiative launched today will help begin a sustainable path for access to finance for our youth, who are the key to our country's growth and stability."

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission to Somalia, supports a prosperous and resilient Somalia by expanding economic opportunities for youth from across Somalia. "Somali youth are Somalia's future and they should be empowered to invest in their own futures and in their nation," said Ambassador Yamamoto. "Working hand-in-hand along with the Government of Somalia and the private sector, we are investing in our shared commitment to improve Somalia's economy." Through the expansion of the existing GEEL program, USAID will support Somali youth with employment and skills development opportunities, in partnership with leading private sector companies committed to engaging Somali youth in innovations in agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and energy sectors. The new effort is expected to create over 1,000 new job opportunities for Somali youth by developing the skills they need in today's global economy..

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

