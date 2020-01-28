Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Flaunts New Ferrari

27 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Flamboyant businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure is known for high life and his penchant for luxury cars seems insatiable.

Ginimbi, who owns numerous top-of-the-range cars, has added a new luxurious baby to his fleet. This time it is a Ferrari 488 Spider that is valued at US$350,000.

The outspoken socialite shared a video on his Instagram page acquiring the new sports car. He wrote: "Again!!! Ferrari 488 Spider coming home".

Ginimbi could not be immediately reached for comment, but most people responded to the post by congratulating him for the new acquisition.

Ferrari 488 Spider has a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine with no less than 661 hp and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that results in a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 3.0-seconds and a 203 mph (325 km/h) top speed.

Ginimbi already has other luxury vehicles including three Bentleys, two Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz 2018 G63 and two Range Rovers.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.