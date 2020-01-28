Zimbabwe: Ginimbi Flaunts New Ferrari

Flamboyant businessman Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure is known for high life and his penchant for luxury cars seems insatiable.

Ginimbi, who owns numerous top-of-the-range cars, has added a new luxurious baby to his fleet. This time it is a Ferrari 488 Spider that is valued at US$350,000.

The outspoken socialite shared a video on his Instagram page acquiring the new sports car. He wrote: "Again!!! Ferrari 488 Spider coming home".

Ginimbi could not be immediately reached for comment, but most people responded to the post by congratulating him for the new acquisition.

Ferrari 488 Spider has a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine with no less than 661 hp and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that results in a 0-62 mph (100 km/h) time of 3.0-seconds and a 203 mph (325 km/h) top speed.

Ginimbi already has other luxury vehicles including three Bentleys, two Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz 2018 G63 and two Range Rovers.