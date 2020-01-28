South Africa: Second Suspect in Court for Baby's Abduction

analysis

Baby Kwahlelwa Tiwane was abducted in Parow, Cape Town, this month by a woman posing as a social worker. He is still missing. Meanwhile, a second suspect appeared in court in connection with his disappearance.

Twenty-two-year-old Ely Kibunda joined Karabo Tau in the dock on Monday 27 January at the Bellville Magistrate's Court for a bail hearing. He is the second suspect charged with abducting two-month-old twin Kwahlelwa Tiwane in Parow this month.

Baby Kwahlelwa is still missing.

According to SAPS Western Cape spokesperson Frederick van Wyk, Kibunda, who lives in Parow, was arrested on Thursday, 23 January. His bail application was postponed to 3 February for a bail profile. He will remain in custody until then.

Tau, who is from Gugulethu, allegedly confessed to the crime. She first appeared in court on 23 January.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Tau had allegedly posed as a social worker and offered to assist the child's mother, Asanda Tiwane, with getting a child support grant and food parcels.

"She asked [Tiwane] to go with her to her offices in Parow. She told the mother that she wanted to check something at the post office and disappeared with the child."...