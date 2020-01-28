Kenyans Narrate Their Experiences at Nairobi Women's Hospital

27 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

The Daily Nation's article titled 'How Nairobi Women's Hospital milked patients dry in crazy revenue game' has elicited mixed reactions from the public.

The reactions are both positive and negative, some narrating bad experiences and others describing the hospital as their best.

Mr Steve Mwangi said via email that his experience at the Nakuru Hyrax branch was unpleasant.

"My son was admitted there because of an infection. They could not find his veins to fix the drip so they had to wait for a specialist from Nairobi, who did not arrive for two days," Mr Mwangi said.

"My wife and I had to search for a specialist in Nakuru who came to the hospital. I paid over Sh60,000 for the few days I was there."

He said the kind of service was not so different from when he first visited the facility in 2015.

DISCHARGE

A woman who did not want to be named claimed a doctor discharged her from the Adams branch but the hospital refused to let her leave.

She said that when she went to clear with the accounts department, there was a deliberate attempt to slow down the process so she could stay longer at the hospital.

"I was told by the nurse that the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) system was down and that nothing much could be done," she said.

"But when we asked when the system would [work again], the gentleman at the accounts office said there was no problem with it. He said he was given my details ... to our amazement, my file had not reached [the accounts office]."

The woman said the nurse dismissed them when they made an inquiry, saying she would be released the next day.

She also tried to reach the NHIF but was allegedly forced to spend the night at the hospital because nobody was willing to process her discharge.

Many have come forward to explain how the facility and other private hospitals have authorised unnecessary admissions.

Mr Mark Kinyua said his experience was less than pleasant when he took his wife to the Nakuru branch while she was four months pregnant.

"All the tests were done. We were told the baby and the mother were safe and given some pain killers and antibiotics so we headed home," Mr Kinyua said.

He said, however, that they returned two hours later after finding out his wife had miscarried.

"She was cleaned that night and discharged but after four days the pain continued. We decided to get a scan to establish the source of the pain. That is when we found that part of the placenta was left in the mother's body," he said.

However, others like Mr Felister Monari had nothing but praise for the facility.

He said: "The hospital has been my best. I go to other hospitals but at the end of the day, it remains the best one. I have never experienced anything bad, only petty issues, which they always resolve," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.