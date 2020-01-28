South Africa: Two KwaZulu-Natal Correctional Services Officials Shot Dead in 'Domestic Dispute'

28 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

An alleged domestic dispute has led to the death of two correctional services officials in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, has conveyed condolences to the families and loved ones of two officials, working in the Pietermaritzburg management area, who died on Monday afternoon "following a tragic incident".

"The officials occupied official accommodation in Pietermaritzburg, and it is alleged that a domestic dispute culminated into a shooting incident," Lamola said in a statement.

"A preliminary investigation has revealed that a private firearm was used in the shooting.

"The matter is being investigated by the South African Police Services."

Lamola urged all officials in the Department of Correctional Services to seek necessary assistance from professionals whom the department avails to officials with challenges that they might experience be it at the workplace or in their private lives.

"We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased, and we are saddened by the loss of lives of the officials as we expected them to continue assisting us to create safer communities in the country," Lamola said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

