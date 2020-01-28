South Africa: Frances Baard Cluster Task Team Arrest Suspect for Theft From Motor Vehicle

press release

The alertness of members from the Frances Baard Cluster Task team led to the apprehension and arrest of a 38-year- old male suspect on 27 January 2020 at approximately 13:00. It is alleged that the suspect was travelling in a combi, when he broke into a bakkie parked at the GWK shop near the N12.

The suspect was later apprehended by the police in Galeshewe in the vicinity of the Pick n Pay shopping complex with a remote he allegedly stole from the bakkie in his possession.

The suspect will soon appear in the Kimberley Magistrates' court on a charge of theft from motor vehicle.