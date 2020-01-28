South Africa: DA Communications Head Mabine Seabe Resigns

28 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The DA's acting director of communications, Mabine Seabe, is leaving the party to pursue a new venture in the private sector. He announced his resignation on Tuesday.

"For the record, I resigned on my own terms. I am working on an exciting venture with some talented people to change how the private sector communicates and channels its CSI funding. I wish my former colleagues all the very best," Seabe tweeted on Tuesday morning.

He previously served as former DA leader Mmusi Maimane's spokesperson, as media and issues specialist for the DA in the Gauteng legislature and as national director of communications.

Before joining the DA in 2013, he was a vocal activist, who served on the national committee on My Vote Counts, and on the board of Youth Lab, a policy think-tank which sought to provide platforms for young people and decision-makers to exchange ideas and develop strategies.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

