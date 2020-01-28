South Africa: 'Bone Collector' Signs Deal With Lions for Super Rugby

28 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Former Springbok loose forward Willem Alberts has signed a deal with the Lions for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Earlier reports indicated that Alberts was in talks with the Lions over a deal but there was uncertainty over his fitness.

But a Lions spokesperson confirmed to Sport24 that Alberts had put pen to paper on Monday.

The burly loose-forward, known as the "Bone Collector", is still busy with his rehabilitation from a bicep injury and was not considered for the Lions' trip to Argentina for their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares this weekend.

The 35-year-old played 43 Tests for the Springboks between 2010 and 2016.

He was on the Lions' books between 2005 and 2009, before moving to the Sharks where be played until 2015 before moving to French club Stade Francais.

He played 79 matches for the Parisian outfit but only featured nine times last year.

The Jaguares v Lions clash in Buenos Aires is scheduled for 01:00 (SA time) on Sunday.

Lions squad to face Jaguares:

Hacjivah Dayimani, Jan du Plessis, Jan-Henning Campher, Tyrone Green, Pieter Jansen, Elton Jantjies, Daniel Kriel, Willem Massyn, Duncan Matthews, Marvin Orie, Manuel Rass, Shaun Reynolds, Carlu Sadie, Marnus Schoeman, Ruben Schoeman, Sithembiso Sithole, Courtnall Skosan, Dylan Smith, Tiaan Swanepoel, Vincent Tshituka, Morne van den Berg, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Frans van Wyk, Ruan Vermaak, Andre Warner

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

