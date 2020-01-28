Zimbabwe: Musorowegomo Mukosi Arrested Over Violence

27 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Popular newscaster and former ZBC presenter Musorowegomo Mukosi has been arrested on allegations of hiring bouncers to assault his employees at a mine in Mt Darwin.

The incident occurred as the number of arrests effected by the police in the mining communities in the past two week hits 2009.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday confirmed the arrest of Mukosi, who was still in custody.

"We can confirm that Musorowegomo Mukosi has been arrested over violence incident which occurred at his mine claim in Mt Darwin over the weekend.

"We are still investigating the case. So far we have received three reports of assault," he said.

Although the details were still sketchy by yesterday, Mukosi is alleged to have first accused his workers of stealing gold from him before hiring some men who then unleashed violence on the employees.

"We are however still in the process of verifying those that were attacked and injured as part of the ongoing investigations," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, of the 2009, arrested so far, 69 of the illegal miners were arrested in Kadoma for various offences and police recovered various mining equipment.

Asst Comm Nyathi said, "To date the total numbers of illegal miners arrested is 2009.

"In Kadoma, ZRP Battlefields arrested a total of 38 people on January 23, 2020 following an operation to curb illegal mining. Six people were arrested for violating the Environmental Management Act while 25 others were arrested for criminal trespass and theft of gold ore.

"An assortment of equipment comprising 6 hammer mills, 2 compressors, a generator, 4 water pumps, shovels and picks were recovered."

Police recently launched the ongoing operation code-named "Chikorokoza Ngachipere/No to Machete Gangs", to bring sanity in all mining areas.

Last week, police sealed off Jumbo Mine in Mazowe, a move aimed at restoring sanity to the area which has been invaded by thousands of illegal miners from across the country.

The mine was declared a no-go area. Jumbo Mine has been a haven for illegal activities with a high prevalence of machete wars that claimed lives and injured many.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

