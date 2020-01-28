South Africa: Dudu Myeni Tries One Last Trick to Delay Court Hearing 'Delinquent' Case Against Her

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The case to have former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni declared a delinquent director was finally set to go ahead on Monday, 27 January. But Myeni is not out of delaying tactics just yet - launching a fresh application to appeal against the right of Outa to file a civil case against her and arguing for her right to change her plea.

In October 2019, the North Gauteng High Court heard that former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni did not have enough money to pay for legal services, or to travel from her home in KwaZulu-Natal to attend court proceedings against her.

Fast forward to January 2020, however, and Myeni - who reportedly still sits on the boards of 13 companies despite claiming unemployment - has a three-person team of lawyers to represent her. But Myeni was still a no-show in court when proceedings kicked off on Monday, 27 January 2020.

Monday was supposed to be the first day of proceedings to determine whether Myeni should be declared the first delinquent director of a state-owned entity - a declaration which would bar her from holding any future positions as director.

But just a few days beforehand, Myeni's legal team, headed...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

