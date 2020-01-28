Nigeria: Four Persons Die of Lassa Fever in Taraba

28 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Four persons have been confirmed dead in Taraba State following the outbreak of Lassa fever.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai, disclosed this to reporters yesterday in Jalingo, the state capital.

He explained that the ministry has recorded 15 suspected cases of Lassa fever, with only five found to be positive.

Vakkai said the four people said to have died were among the five patients tested positive.

He added that most of the cases came from six local government areas of Bali, Gashaka, Gassol, Ardo-Kola, Jalingo and Ibi.

According to the commissioner, the state government has activated its surveillance system for more case detection and proper treatment.

He noted that efforts were ongoing to create awareness for residents of the state to enlighten them about the symptoms of the disease.

Vakkai regretted that challenges such as late reporting of patients to hospitals and difficult terrains of the state have remained major banes to the management of the disease in Taraba.

He revealed that the Federal Ministry of Health has promised to provide testing machines and distribute regionally with Taraba, as the test place for the North-east.

He said the state government may acquire its set of equipment to reduce waiting time between suspicion and confirmation.

