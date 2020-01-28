South Africa: Security Branch Member Casts Doubt On Aggett's 'Suicide'

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

As the reopened Neil Aggett inquest entered its second week, a former Security Branch officer has questioned the police version about how Aggett allegedly committed suicide while detained in 1982.

Former Security Branch officer Joe Nyampule has cast doubt on the plausibility of the police version of how medical doctor and trade unionist Neil Aggett died while detained in Johannesburg Central Police Station, formerly John Vorster Square.

Aggett was found hanged in his cell by a kikoi on 5 February 1982 after 70 days in detention. An inquest in the same year exonerated his interrogators in the Security Branch, finding he committed suicide and there was no one to blame.

Nyampule started testifying on Friday, 24 January 2020 and continued in the second week of the reopened Aggett inquest on 27 January. At the time of Aggett's death, Nyampule was responsible for taking detainees between cells on the second floor of one part of the police station to the Security Branch offices on the 10th floor in another part of the station.

Aggett's family is arguing that the police either staged his suicide or that his torture, which included assault and electrocution, was so brutal that it led him to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.