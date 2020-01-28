South Africa: Neil Aggett - a Sister Remembers

analysis

Nearly four decades later, the reopening of the inquest into the death in detention of Neil Aggett may finally yield answers and truth.

Jill Burger is only too aware that knowing can be a curse. But after 38 years she's ready to hear the truth, even the detailed horror, of how her brother Neil Aggett, the anti-apartheid activist, wound up hanged in his prison cell in 1982.

The long-awaited inquest into Aggett's death in detention started last week at the Johannesburg High Court. Burger has flown to South Africa from the UK to be part of the proceedings. At the end of the first week of the inquest she says it's been emotionally shattering, but also unexpectedly healing and comforting.

Aggett was her "baby brother", four years younger, and was "just sweet and lovely" as a boy she says. "I hated boarding school. We weren't allowed out, but Neil would come visit me and we would sit on the lawn and chat," she remembers about the time after their arrival in South Africa from Kenya with their parents and older brother, Michael.

Years later when she got married, she didn't expect him to come to her wedding because of a...