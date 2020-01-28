Nigeria: 55,545 Vehicles Fail Inspection Test in FCT

28 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

Fifty five thousand five hundred and forty five vehicles have failed inspection test conducted on them by the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The Acting Secretary of the Transport Secretariat of the FCTA, Mrs Alice Odey Ochu, stated this during the secretariat's annual press briefing yesterday.

She said 103, 919 vehicles were inspected in the year 2019 out of which 48, 274 vehicles passed the test, representing 46.45 per cent while those that failed the computerised test represented 53.55 per cent.

The acting secretary explained that the numbers were high because of the computerisation process, bad road networks in the suburbs and the poor maintenance culture of most drivers.

"Most imported fairly used vehicles have one defect or more that are detected during the computerised inspections which ordinarily cannot be detected during physical inspection. These defects include steering alignments, defective suspension, defective lighting system among others.

"Poor vehicle maintenance culture of most drivers and bad roads network in the suburbs also contributed to some vehicle components becoming defective," she said.

She added that the secretariat generated N3, 417, 240, 921.67 revenue in 2019 from vehicle licencing, fines due to penalties for traffic offences, hackney permit, trade licensing among other sources.

Mrs Achu also said 16, 361vehicles were impounded for various infractions ranging from worn-out tires, defective lightings and signals, traffic light violation among other offences, adding that 1, 721 motorcycles and 472 tricycles were also impounded for violating the ban on the use of commercial motorcycle and restriction order to specific routes respectively in the federal capital city.

