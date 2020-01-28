Nigeria: Concerns Over Plans to Spend Pension Fund On Infrastructure

Stakeholders in the nation's insurance and pension sector, particularly industry operators and workers, have continued to express concerns about Federal Government's plan to use N2 trillion from the N10 trillion contributory pension fund to finance infrastructure projects.

The National Economic Council (NEC) had approved the Federal Government request in one of the its recently concluded meetings in Abuja

Already, through issuance of bonds, treasury bills, agency bonds, sukuk bonds and green bonds, 70.88 per cent of total pension funds, being N7.08 trillion is in Federal Government's coffers as at November 2019.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Trust on the invested funds and the latest plan to borrow N2 trillion from the pension assets , an industry expert, Mr. Sani Mustapha, said while the pension law allows PFAs to invest in Federal Government's securities, which are on first line charge and pose little or no risks to pension funds, the call by the NEC for N2 trillion to be pulled out of pension funds was strange.

Mustapha, a former Regional Controller in charge of Northern Operations for AIICO Pension Managers Limited, said there had to be a review of the Pension Reform Act 2014 before the contributory pension industry could authorise a loan of N2 trillion for the financing of infrastructure in the country.

He said even then, the move could be counter-productive as it would put pension funds at risk and the goal of the contributory pension scheme would be defeated.

On the huge investments PFAs have made in Federal Government's security, he said the development would not be unconnected with the emphasis on security of the funds over returns on investment.

"Fund managers are keen on securing the funds and not just making profits. All over the world, government bonds and treasury bills are considered safer for pension fund investments despite lower returns compared to shares and equities," he said.

Similarly, a pension expert, Dr. Festus Ejiofor, told our correspondent that it would be unwise to abuse the pension act by drawing N2 trillion lump sums from the pool of pension funds accumulated under the contributory scheme.

Ejiofor, who is the CEO of Pensions Consulting, said another way around it was for the National Pensions Commission to insist that PFAs should only invest in Federal Government's infrastructure bonds.

He said at the moment, it was difficult to determine if the funds in Federal Government bonds and treasury bills are investment in infrastructure or used to fund recurrent expenditure deficits.

Expressing his views on the issue, an industry expert and Managing Director, High Street Consulting Ltd, Mr. Wilson Ideva, said while the industry was not averse to borrowing from the pension assets, the return on investments on those projects must be guaranteed.

While recalling that the federal government had been borrowing from the pension assets through bonds and treasury bill issuance, Ideva, who is the immediate past MD/CEO Premium Pensions Ltd, said that there was nothing strange if the government is going to borrow for specific project like infrastructure.

He said: "In fact, that is what the industry is clamouring for. For government to jump-start our economy in the area of infrastructure improvement, the principal assurance that the industry requires is safety of fund and a fair return on investment.

"As long as these two investment principles of safety and fair return are met, there is nothing to worry about, including retirees", Ideya added.

The industry expert explained further that "pension fund belongs to a collection of individuals both in private and public sector of the economy and ownership of the fund are the workers in all sectors of the economy.

According to him, borrowing by government to fund infrastructure makes pension asset a debt instrument in their hands redeemable at an agreed time and with an agreed interest and this implies that the asset is not a free money to government.

Daily Trust sampled the opinions of holders of Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) on whether or not their pension funds should be borrowed to the Federal Government to fund infrastructure.

One of them, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Biramobofa Kiribien, said it would be tantamount to risking the future of retirees.

Kiribien said he would prefer that his entire pension savings be given to him than applying same as loan to the Federal Government to fund infrastructure.

He said though infrastructure development is good for the country, financing it with pension funds would be a deviation from the original intent of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

"They can borrow from the commercial banks not pension funds. People will not work for 35 years and retire and you start telling them stories about their retirement benefit," he said.

Meanwhile, a researcher, Adekoya Augustine, as part of the recommendations in his recent work published on "Pension Fund and Infrastructural Development Financing in Nigeria", advocated the need for the Federal Government to consider encouraging PFAs with tax incentives and rebates to invest in infrastructure developments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, he advised on the upward review of the percentage of the total funds asset that can be invested in infrastructure development to enhance future investment in infrastructure by PFAs.

The researcher posited that pension fund investment in infrastructure can be achieved in many ways like purchase of shares or bonds of listed companies operating in the economic and social sector and owing property also in the sector.

He stressed: "In the modern day, infrastructural investment can be undertaken using primary or secondary market, the primary market involves financing of a start-up or new infrastructure in form of build and deliver while the secondary relates to operational phase of capital asset.

"Equity or debt finance is another form by which pension fund can be used for infrastructure development. This is in the form of equity participation or purchase of infrastructure bond issued by infrastructure companies," Augustine added.

The Nigeria Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan (NIIMP) provides that Nigeria will require $2.9 trillion to be invested annually on infrastructural development for 30 years to close the infrastructure deficit in the country.