South Africa: Even After a Constitutional Court Finding, Brian Molefe Has Yet to Pay Back His Eskom Pension

analysis

Brian Molefe has not paid back one cent of the millions he owes the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund, almost six months after the Constitutional Court dismissed the former CEO's application for leave to appeal against an order that he repay the money. This past fortnight, the matter has re-appeared on the roll of the High Court, which the fund says would enforce the judgment by 'among other things'. But it is in these 'other things' that lies the catch.

New court papers have been filed in the High Court regarding Brian Molefe's pending pension repayment, muddying the waters of what is actually due.

Neither Business Maverick nor Solidarity, the organisation that initiated the legal proceedings, have been able to get copies of the legal documents, but the trade union confirmed that no money has yet changed hands.

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) was not the one who initially pursued the matter - it was, in fact, the trade union Solidarity that approached the courts at first to obtain a payment order.

The last time the high court was involved was on 25 January 2018 when it handed down a judgment setting aside Molefe's retirement and directing that...