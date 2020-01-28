South Africa: Gimme Shelter From the Gathering #Hashtag Storm

analysis

It has never been more simple to start a global movement - just think up a catchy #hashtag. That's what every Thabo, Dick and Sally does these days, and the outcome is looking apocalyptic.

Globally, the air is thick with tension and brewing in the cauldron are ideas, idealism, activism, angst and rage. It is as if we are in the, almost sacred, half-hour before a highveld storm breaks: it is hot, with the occasional gust while the pressure, as well as the humidity, gradually builds. And then! The release - powerful, even violent, thunder and lightning; impossible to escape - it drenches the pious, professional and pauper alike.

Over millennia, societies have gone to war because of an insatiable lust for anyone or a combination of factors, most notably supremacy (power and control), stocks and stores (money and resources), sex, spiritual dominance (religion), the all-powerful S5. Together they are the great ageless idols. This has been done mostly from a king-kingdom or nation-state perspective. The motive for battle, and thus the S5-greed, has not changed in recent years, but the agents of battle have. It is no longer within the domain of a king or nation-state; no longer well-defined...