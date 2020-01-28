Ghana: Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked in Accra

The Israeli Embassy in collaboration with the German Embassy and the United Nations (UN) systems in Ghana, yesterday marked the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Accra.

The UN General Assembly Resolution 60/7 on November 1, 2005, designated January 27, as an annual International Holocaust Remembrance Day in memory of victims of the Holocaust, which was a state-sponsored murder of approximately six million Jews in Europe and North Africa during the World War II (1939-45) at the hands of the German Nazi government led by Adolf Hitler.

This year's event was under the theme: "75 years after Auschwitz; Holocaust Education and Remembrance of Global Justice" and one of the activities after the speeches was the screening of a short film on the holocaust, titled the "Accountant of Aushwitz," which showed the trial of Oskar Groning who at the age of 94, in 2015, was charged with the murder of 300,000 Jews during the Holocaust.

Mrs Shani Cooper, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana said just last week over 40 leaders from around the world gathered in Jerusalem for a forum to mark the 75 years for the liberation of the Aushwitz death camp and declared that they would fight anti-semitism around the globe.

She said nearly a million and half Jews were murdered at Auschwitz camp describing the horrifying scenes which met the eyes of the Red Army soldiers who led the rescue, adding that it was imperative that the world remember such genocide "so that we don't forget".

Ms Cooper said it was the duty of the International community to work together on the basis of shared values as the world today was faced with anti-semitism and racism, radical forces that spread chaos was destruction, hatred and fear of human, dignity and humanity itself.

Mr Christoph Retzlaff, German Ambassador to Ghana, said, Germany had assumed the moral responsibility for the deeds of their ancestors, adding that the megalomaniac project of the murder of all Jews might have been the fruit of Hilter's sick brain.

"The pain, the shame, the responsibility growing from it has become part of our identity, with our pain enshrined in the first sentence in our constitution which states that human dignity shall be inviolable and to respect and protect it, shall be the duty of all authority," he said.

Ms Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, UN Resident Co-ordinator in Ghana said it was out of the horrors of holocaust that the United Nations was created to bring countries together for peace and to prevent any repetition of such crimes against humanity.

She said the resurgence of hatred in recent years, from violent extremism to attacks on places of worship, shows that anti-semitism, other forms of religious bigotry, racism and prejudice were still very much with us saying," but just as hatred persists, so must we resolve to fight it".