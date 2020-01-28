Ghana: Educate Children to Acquire Skills - Queen Mother

Tadzewu — A Queen mother of Tadzewu in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region, Mama Setriakor II, has urged Ghanaians to take advantage of government's educational policies and have their children educated to enable them acquire knowledge and skills for national development.

According to her, the Free Senior High School policy was a good avenue to train more children for the country's transformational agenda.

Mama Setriakor was speaking at the 80th missionary anniversary of the Apostles Revelation Society (ARS) at Tadzewu-Gbedzie on Sunday.

The occasion which attracted over 400,000 members from Ghana and other parts of the world was on the theme: 'Don't quarrel with anyone, be at peace with everyone; just as much as possible.'

The government, she explained, had created the opportunity and it now behoved parents and guardians to ensure that every Ghanaian child was not left out.

For her, any child that is not academically inclined must be made to learn a trade and not abandoned because skills acquisition would enable them to be self employed and self sufficient.

Mama Setriakor reminded the members of the church of the vision of the leader and founder Mawufe Ame Prophet C. K N. Wovenu, whose commitment to human resource capacity building saw him establishing numerous basic and secondary technical schools for the spiritual and academic upliftment of the people.

She, therefore, advised members of the church to uphold the principles and vision of their late leader for the progress of the society.

"Prophet Wovenu has played his part and role by providing the facilities that would build human capacity to transform the lives of others, take advantage of it so that the church which is the greatest beneficiary would leave a befitting legacy for generations unborn," she said.

The administrator of the ARS, Apostle C. K Attipoe, commended the queen mother for the advice and also for gracing the occasion with other great traditional rulers from the Avenor and other traditional areas.

He said the church had strict educational policy that enjoined every member to have their children educated.

According to Apostle Attipoe, the late spiritual leader would not forgive the entire congregation if his legacies were not used for the benefit of mankind.

He commended all stations of the church for their numerous contributions that kept the enviable record of the church intact.