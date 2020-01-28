South Africa: Proteas Wilt Under English Fire

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The Proteas toiled on day four of the final Test against England, trying their best to delay the inevitable. It wasn't to be though, as the English bowlers dismissed the fightback by the South Africans. To compound their misery, the Proteas were fined by the International Cricket Council.

England 400 and 248 (Joe Root 58, Beuran Hendricks 5-64) beat South Africa 183 and 274 (Rassie van der Dussen 98, Mark Wood 4-54) by 191 runs.

By teatime on day four of South Africa's final Test match with England, the home side's chances of saving the series had deteriorated as badly as the Wanderers pitch.

With a 466-run target ahead of them, South Africa needed to keep things boring on the day. The leaves, the blocks and staying patient would've been on the agenda. And that's exactly what they did for the first hour in the day when they scored just 34, but more importantly saw off the new ball.

However, one of the opening pair, Pieter Malan, lost his patience after the drinks break. Chris Woakes floated one outside off and the opener chased that delivery to be caught in the slips.

There was more drama from there on as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.