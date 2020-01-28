South Africa: Proteas Wilt Under English Fire

analysis

The Proteas toiled on day four of the final Test against England, trying their best to delay the inevitable. It wasn't to be though, as the English bowlers dismissed the fightback by the South Africans. To compound their misery, the Proteas were fined by the International Cricket Council.

England 400 and 248 (Joe Root 58, Beuran Hendricks 5-64) beat South Africa 183 and 274 (Rassie van der Dussen 98, Mark Wood 4-54) by 191 runs.

By teatime on day four of South Africa's final Test match with England, the home side's chances of saving the series had deteriorated as badly as the Wanderers pitch.

With a 466-run target ahead of them, South Africa needed to keep things boring on the day. The leaves, the blocks and staying patient would've been on the agenda. And that's exactly what they did for the first hour in the day when they scored just 34, but more importantly saw off the new ball.

However, one of the opening pair, Pieter Malan, lost his patience after the drinks break. Chris Woakes floated one outside off and the opener chased that delivery to be caught in the slips.

There was more drama from there on as...