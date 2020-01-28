Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegaye, Lemecha Girma Named Best Athletes of 2019

opinion

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has announced Africa's best athletes of the year. The Ethiopian middle distance athletes, Gudaf Tsegaye and Lemecha Girma were named atop CAA awards list.

Gudaf, 22 is an Ethiopian middle distance runner competing primarily in the 1500m. She is one of the promising athletes and represented Ethiopia at the 2014 and 2016 World Indoor Championships winning the bronze medal on the second occasion. She has also managed to win bronze in the 2019 World Championships.

Likewise, Lemecha Girma is named best male African athlete, known in 3000m steeplechase race. Lemecha represented Ethiopia at the 2019 World Athletics Championships, where he won the silver medal in the Men's 3000m steeplechase, setting the new Ethiopia national record of 8:01.36.

Elsewhere, Ethiopian long distance Coach Husen Shebo was also named Africa's best coach in Africa. Husen is a well-known Ethiopian national team coach who has led Ethiopian athletes in various international competitions.