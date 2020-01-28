Tanzania: Tcaa Delve Into Aviation's Influence On Economy

28 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) is finalizing a report with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that evaluates the contribution of the aviation subsector in the national economy.

A special task force was formed and is expected to present the results last December, according to TCAA DirectorGeneral and Committee Chairperson, Hamza Johari.

Mr Johari attributed the new plan to the ongoing revolution in the aviation industry pushed by the state commitments.

"For now, we have decided to conduct an evaluation of the contribution of the aviation industry in the country's GDP. Efforts, including the revival of ATCL, construction of surveillance radar and renovation of airports are the potential reasons, to begin with," he noted.

As of now, the current contribution of the aviation industry is just 1 per cent, but according to the director-general, the new assessment will offer an updated reflection of the actual contribution of the subsector in the economy.

Representing Transport Ministry, Permanent Secretary, Eng Aron Kisaka said it's high time they detect actual contribution of the aviation industry on the country's GDP, including employment and state revenues.

He called for a more scientific study, pointing out "the findings will re-way for sustainable strategies."

In addition, he said the assessment will also be used in advising the government on investment priorities in the transport's key-subsector.

The World Aviation Corporation issued a specific system to conduct an assessment of the economic subsector and Tanzania is among the few countries in Africa to adopt the initiative.

TCAA Control Director, Daniel Malanga noted that pilot studies have been conducted to examine the contribution of the industry in the economy, and the challenges that were initially identified are being rectified.

