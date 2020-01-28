East Africa: Joseph Claims Indian Ocean Golf Title

VICTOR Joseph proved to everyone that he is truly Tanzania's top amateur golfer after beating tough rivals to win Maiden Indian Ocean golf title in Zanzibar.

Joseph clinched the overall title after posting 74 strokes.

But it was not an easy win for him as he had to wait for a count back to justify his victory. Joseph had to rely on the countback after tying with Mussa Foum on similar 74 strokes.

The countback rule forced Foum from Zanzibar to settle as the overall runner up.

It was an event that placed golfers from East African against multinationals, but at the end of the hectic 18-hole tournament, East Africans dominated the podium.

Ugandan lady proved it by winning the Ladies category with brilliant 73 strokes.

Others who had brilliant run included Ross Owen of South Africa who netted 70 strokes, Dallalba Andrea who returned 66 strokes; Janealice Mutuota returned 64 strokes as Kenyan Maryanne Mugo beat the rest with 63 strokes.

The overall gross winner went to Rubin Pullen who grossed 152 strokes as Junior Division prize was grabbed by Elia Casinato.

The tournament also awarded Dallalba Andrea as the winner of the longest drive for men while the longest drive title for ladies went to Wendy Angudeyo.

The best gross scorer on Day 1 was Ross Owen while Mussa Foum had the best gross in Day 2.

Participants from Kenya, Tanzania, Austria, UK, Uganda, Italy and South Africa took part in the event that was sponsored by Johnie Walker, Sea Cliff Resort, Zanzibar, Coastal Aviation, Zmmi Wines and Spirits.

Other firms that bankrolled this year's Indian Ocean Golf tournament were Double tree by Hilton Nungwi, Essque Zalu Zanzibar, Acentro Tourism, Nosy Sport Promoter, Blue Bay Beach Hotel and Cinnamon Spa & Salon.