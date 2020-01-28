East Africa: JKT Intensify Drill for EA Netball Tourney

THE women's team JKT Mbweni Netball Club have intensified training that aims to sharpen the squad ahead of the East African Netball Championship to be held in Kampala, Uganda from March 21st to 28th this year.

JKT Mbweni, who have been training for two weeks now, have summoned 30 players for the mission.

The club expects to train for two consecutive months before picking the best 16 players who will travel to Kampala, Uganda for the revived netball mission.

"We have been training for two weeks now with a total of 30 players engaged. We plan to select a cream of 16 players who will represent the club in Kampala, Uganda," said the team's Head Coach, Hafidhi Tindwa.

Hafidhi added: "My players are in a good shape, fit and strong whereas with these trainings we are sure of building a very strong team and win the tournament."

The tournament will involve 13 teams from four nations. They are Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar. The host Uganda will field four teams while the rest will field three teams.

Tanzania Mainland will be represented by JKT Mbweni Netball Club who are the champions, Jeshi Star and Jiji Arusha. JKT Mbweni won the regional championship in 2009 when the competition was hosted by Zanzibar.

After the regional level tournament, JKT Mbweni will be engaged in the Tanzania Military Games (BAMATA) to be staged in Mtwara in May.

In August this year, JKT Mbweni will be engaged in a race for the national netball championship that will involve 20 teams from Tanzania Mainland.