East Africa: JKT Intensify Drill for EA Netball Tourney

28 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE women's team JKT Mbweni Netball Club have intensified training that aims to sharpen the squad ahead of the East African Netball Championship to be held in Kampala, Uganda from March 21st to 28th this year.

JKT Mbweni, who have been training for two weeks now, have summoned 30 players for the mission.

The club expects to train for two consecutive months before picking the best 16 players who will travel to Kampala, Uganda for the revived netball mission.

"We have been training for two weeks now with a total of 30 players engaged. We plan to select a cream of 16 players who will represent the club in Kampala, Uganda," said the team's Head Coach, Hafidhi Tindwa.

Hafidhi added: "My players are in a good shape, fit and strong whereas with these trainings we are sure of building a very strong team and win the tournament."

The tournament will involve 13 teams from four nations. They are Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Zanzibar. The host Uganda will field four teams while the rest will field three teams.

Tanzania Mainland will be represented by JKT Mbweni Netball Club who are the champions, Jeshi Star and Jiji Arusha. JKT Mbweni won the regional championship in 2009 when the competition was hosted by Zanzibar.

After the regional level tournament, JKT Mbweni will be engaged in the Tanzania Military Games (BAMATA) to be staged in Mtwara in May.

In August this year, JKT Mbweni will be engaged in a race for the national netball championship that will involve 20 teams from Tanzania Mainland.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
East Africa
Tanzania
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.