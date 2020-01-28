Tanzania: Tanesco - We Are Keen to End Power Shortage

TANZANIA Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) in Coast Region is striving to solve the problem of frequent power shortage in the region, the Regional Engineer, Kenneth Boymanda has said.

According to Eng Boymanda, the work will be done through the Transmission Grid Rehabilitation and Upgrade Project (TTGRUP) and Power Reliability Enhancement Programme (POREP), both financed by the French government.

Eng Boymanda was responding to a query by the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment) Ms Angela Kairuki, who wanted to know the company's current efforts to end the problem which is interfering with industrial activities while touring KEDS Tanzania Company in Kibaha Town recently.

Earlier, KEDS Managing Director Ben Z ong told the minister that frequent power cuts were interrupting its production activities.

The industry manufactures baby diapers and powder soap. Through POREP, two transformers with 90 MVA capacity ( 45 MVA each) will be built at Mlandizi area by March this year.

"The two transformers will solve the problem of frequent power shortage which is facing the two areas at the moment," Eng Boymanda explained.

Other projects under TTGRUP include expansion of Mlandizi power centre, construction of a new power cooling centre in Mkuranga District; construction of a new power cooling centre at Luguruni; construction of special industrial lines and improving the current electricity infrastructure.

The minister assured investors in the country that the government was doing its best in fighting and eliminating smuggled goods from outside the country and protecting locally manufactured products.

"The government will continue to protect local investors and help in finding markets for locally produced products. At the same time, the fight against smuggled imported goods will be intensified by using responsible government agencies that include the police force and Tanzania Revenue Authority ( TRA)."