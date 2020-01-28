Tanzania: Arusha Carrier Bags Traders Abandon Shops

28 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

SOME traders in carrier bags at Kilombero Market in Arusha City have abandoned their shops after the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) initiated a campaign in the Northern Zone against plastic bags and others that are not approved by the Council.

It has emerged that Arusha still has lots of unapproved carrier bags and NEMC has thrown its weight to ensure the 'Geneva of Africa' gets rid of them soon.

The crackdown seeks to remove from use bags that are not in line with the Tanzania Bureau of Standard (TBS) ratings.

Speaking while undertaking the operation, NEMC Northern Zone Environmental Inspector, Ms Nancy Nyenga, said they noticed availability of the bags that are bad for the environment of which huge per cent do not have any logo and are generally below the required standards.

The Prohibition of Plastic Carrier Bags Regulations of 2019 provides that all plastic carrier bags, regardless of their thickness, are prohibited from being imported, exported, manufactured, sold, stored, supplied and used in Mainland Tanzania.

The law further requires that no person shall sell or offer for sale beverages or other commodities wrapped in plastics unless the nature of such commodities require wrappings by plastics.

She said that carrier bags should be of 70 Gram per Square Metre (GSM), must be recyclable, show carrying capacity and are approved by TBS.

Ms Nyenga said that some dishonest people have been producing, supplying and selling unapproved bags that are non-woven.

Arusha City Council Head of Environment, Mr Allan Lushokana, said the operation against unapproved carrier bags is sustainable, issuing a stern warning to producers, suppliers, sellers and users of bags that are below standard, as the law would take its course against all of them.

Mr Lushokana said there has also been unacceptable use of soft bags that are meant for packaging and not for carrying, ordering the public to stop forthwith the misuse.

Some sellers of unapproved carrier bags were able to escape during the operation here.

However, some were arrested and fined in line with the law and when interviewed said that more awareness campaigns are needed so that the traders and the general public understand clearly of what bags exactly are not allowed.

The operation has been taking place in the Northern Zone, going through the Longido district at Kenyan border at Namanga.

Tanzania entered world history books as the ban imposed on the production, supply and use of plastic bags came into effect, thus becoming one of the 128 nations that have taken stern measures to curb environmental pollution.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.