Tanzania: Minister - Fishing Act to Be Studied

THE government is reviewing the Deep Sea Fishing Act, which will go hand in hand with reviving Tanzania Fishing Company (TAFICO) with the aim of controlling fish loss and expanding the sector.

The processes will also include creating a good fishing environment and maintaining quality which will contribute in guaranteeing good fish prices.

Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Ms Angela Kairuki made the remarks recently after visiting Abajuko Enterprises Limited --a local company which deals with seafood processing and marketing in Vikindu Ward, at the climax of her two day tour of Mkuranga District, Coast Region.

She said that the review work had already begun and that the Act will become applicable after completion of all requisite processes.

"Fishing is one of the areas of investment that our government plans to expand and use to boost national revenue, create employment and increase the amount of fish consumed by an average Tanzanian annually, which is 8.2 kilogrammes instead of 20.3 kilogrammes according to the World Health Organisation ( WHO).

For his part, the company's director, Mr Kombo Makame, explained that his industry had the capacity of processing one tone of prawns per day but plans are underway to increase production.

" We are planning to dig fiver dams with a capacity for hosting 5,000 prawns each, " he said.

The minister made similar remarks while touring Mafia District, a couple of days ago at Tanpesca company at Bondeni, which is also engaged in buying, processing and selling seafood.

The minister was accompanied by District Commissioner Mr Shaibu Nnunduma and other officials.

"About 20 per cent of this district's population is engaging in fishing activities. The fishing sector can generate a lot of money if it is properly invested. I am urging the authorities to work with you investors and seek ways to build more capacity for small fishermen and increase income, " she remarked.