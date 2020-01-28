Tanzania: Over 100 Miners to Visit China

MORE than 100 members of the Federation of Miners Associations of Tanzania (FEMATA) are scheduled to leave for China next month in a mission targeting to seek advanced mining technologies, experience sharing and purchase of mining equipment.

FEMATA Executive Secretary Lister Balegele said on Monday that apart from gaining more from the Chinese technologies in mining, the delegation will be connected to potential mining investors interested to launch projects in Tanzania.

Another advantage of the tour will involve getting access to cost-effective mining equipment sold relatively cheaper in China compared to other manufacturers elsewhere.

"We are in dire need of modern mining technologies and equipment. Touring manufacturing factories in China will bring us closer to the solution and enable us purchase them at affordable prices," he said.

He said his organisation, which oversees the interests and welfare of more than six million miners in the country - three million of them being gold miners -- was going to China as a continuation of such mission held in late 2018.

"This will be the second time we are visiting China but in this year's trip scheduled for next month, we are set to visit various manufacturing firms of mining equipment so that we can access them at a relatively cheaper prices," he said.

Mr Balegele said costs of mining equipment in China are over 50 per cent cheaper than those sold in other countries citing mostly needed as excavator machines, compressors, water pumps and crashers among others.

The trip was also confirmed by the Tanzanian Ambassador to China Mr Mbelwa Kairuki who said here at the weekend that the Embassy was prepared to link Tanzanian investors to their counterparts in China as well as facilitating to flow of mining investors from the Asian economic giant.

Addressing mining stakeholders here, Ambassador Kairuki said that the Embassy has created a special window to make sure Tanzanian investors find it more convenient to connect to their colleagues in China which is one of the largest gold consumers in the world.

Ambassador Kairuki said it was high time Tanzanian investors got prepared to tap investment potentials from the Chinese mining investors who are readily available to come and invest in Tanzania.

He said it was difficult for Tanzanian local mining dealers to make it to China without special guidance adding many dealers lack technical know-how in accessing markets from the Asian economic Giants.

He said research conducted by the embassy show that Tanzania could garner up to 1trl/- revenue from the mining sector per annum if available opportunities and infrastructures are utilized to the fullest to woo available markets in China.

Apart from other strategies, Ambassador Kairuki said Tanzania has to create mineral data base making it simple for foreign investors and even tourists to quickly familiarise with companies dealing with different types of minerals citing Tanzanite which was not well known in China until very recently.

He cited available opportunities like the Shanghai Gold Expo which is held annually saying Tanzania was set to participate this yearmore than it did last yearwith its pavilion anticipating to attract more than 500,000 visitors.

"We are going to participate this year in a very special way recalling an event of last year where our pavilion attracted many visitors including the Chinese President himself," said the Ambassador.

Last year, according to him, the Chinese President was attracted by a number of products at the Tanzanian pavilion but mainly the Tanzanite and Cashewnuts.

However, he warned Tanzanians to be careful while visiting China for business ventures by referring to official sites with reliable information as well as conducting due diligence in collaboration with a trade wing and resident technical officer at the Tanzanian Embassy in China.

The weekend meeting was called to deliberate among others participation of Tanzania in the Shanghai Mining Expo due for November this year as well as business trip to China including Guangxi Province next month.

Guangxi Province is one of the richest in China with vast potential in mineral, marine, tourism and natural resources currently with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) equivalent to 717bn/- and a population of around 57 million.