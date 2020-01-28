Tanzania: Minister Irked Over Public Stigma of Lepers

THE government has asked members of the public to avoid unwarranted discrimination, stigma and prejudice against people suffering from leprosy, as it insists that early diagnosis and treatment for the deadly ancient disease remains free of charge at all health facilities countrywide.

The Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Ummy Mwalimu made the call during the World Leprosy Day which was marked at Hombolo Elders Headquarters located at Samaria village here over the weekend.

World Leprosy Day is annually observed around the world on the last Sunday of January.

The day was initiated in 1954 by French philanthropist and writer, Raoul Follereau, as a way to raise global awareness of the disease and call attention to the fact that it can be prevented, treated and cured.

On this day, organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) hold public and educational outreach events, where they give people information about how to prevent the spread of the disease.

Doctors and other medical professionals spend time talking to the public about how to recognize the symptoms of leprosy.

On the occasion of World Leprosy Day 2020, Ms Mwalimu underscored the need to avoid the harsh life that persons affected by leprosy have had to endure-with others, abandoned by their families, isolated from society and deprived of their freedom.

She said through the efforts put in place by her ministry, leprosy was an easily curable disease, adding that drugs were distributed free of charge.

She, however, insisted on frequent health checkups should one notice symptoms of the deadly disease, saying early detection and treatment helps prevent disability.

"Because of leprosy, there are people who have been facing discrimination, with others separated from their families, but I want to assure you that this disease is transmitted by air and not by shaking hands, as many of you have been thinking," she said as she shook hands with patients as a sign to the villagers that shaking hands with them was not a problem.

Although new cases of leprosy are still being discovered in different parts of the country, the minister said, Tanzania has so far made tremendous strides in the fight against the disease.

According to her, new infections have gone down, from 43 people in every 1,000,000 people in 2014 to about 26 patients in 2019.

Equally, the minister added, the percentage of children suffering from leprosy had gone down by 41per cent from 90 children in 2014 to 53 children in 2019.

"Already Tanzania has attained the international standards set by World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against leprosy, which requires that a country should have not more than 10 patients in every 100,000 people," she insisted.

However, Ms Mwalimu said fearful of being diagnosed, remains a challenge as people often do not go to a clinic or hospital because they think of leprosy as a shameful disease. This, according to her, is one of the biggest obstacles to early diagnosis and treatment.